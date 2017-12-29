Make It's 10 most popular stories about money this year

From the bitcoin craze to the sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code, there was a lot going on when it came to money in 2017.
Below, in no particular order, you'll find the 10 most popular money posts that appeared on CNBC Make It this year.
Pew Research Center breaks down how much money you have to earn each year to be considered upper income, depending on the size of your family.
Even billionaire Mark Cuban uses money-saving hacks. He advises buying in bulk and on sale: "It's so hard to make a return on regular investments that … you're better off buying two years' worth of toothpaste when it's on 50 percent discount. There's an immediate return on your money."
One CNBC Make It reporter shares her top tips for stretching a dollar after four weeks on a strict "cash diet."
Tech workers making six figures in Silicon Valley say they're still struggling to pay for housing, and some Facebook employees went so far as to ask their boss for help.
Grant Cardone explains why your focus should be on earning, not saving, and offers other tips you could use to hit seven figures.
Investing in the stock market can be a risk, but if you do it wisely, it can lead to reward, as Amazon's history shows.
Steve Adcock and his wife, who now travel full time, say that "just saving money doesn't get you rich." Nor does it necessarily enable early retirement. The answer lies elsewhere.
A CNBC Make It reporter shares how she's able to stick to a tight budget in New York City thanks to one simple strategy.
By age 30, you should have the equivalent of your salary saved. Check out how much experts say you should have saved at every other age.
Real estate is "an escalator to wealth," says David Bach, personal finance expert and New York Times bestselling author of "The Automatic Millionaire."
