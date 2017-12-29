VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Make It's 10 most popular stories about money this year

Yana Paskova | Getty Images

From the bitcoin craze to the sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code, there was a lot going on when it came to money in 2017.

Below, in no particular order, you'll find the 10 most popular money posts that appeared on CNBC Make It this year.

Here's how much you have to earn to be considered upper class

Pew Research Center breaks down how much money you have to earn each year to be considered upper income, depending on the size of your family.

Mark Cuban: Why you should buy a two-year supply of toothpaste

Even billionaire Mark Cuban uses money-saving hacks. He advises buying in bulk and on sale: "It's so hard to make a return on regular investments that … you're better off buying two years' worth of toothpaste when it's on 50 percent discount. There's an immediate return on your money."

After living on $60 a week for a month, here are my 7 best money-saving tips

One CNBC Make It reporter shares her top tips for stretching a dollar after four weeks on a strict "cash diet."

Facebook engineers struggling with sky-high rents ask Mark Zuckerberg for help

Tech workers making six figures in Silicon Valley say they're still struggling to pay for housing, and some Facebook employees went so far as to ask their boss for help.

Self-made millionaire: Forget skipping Starbucks. Here are 5 real ways to get rich

Grant Cardone explains why your focus should be on earning, not saving, and offers other tips you could use to hit seven figures.

If you invested $1,000 in Amazon 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have now

Investing in the stock market can be a risk, but if you do it wisely, it can lead to reward, as Amazon's history shows.

36-year-old retiree: Saving money doesn't get you rich—here's what does

Steve Adcock and his wife, who now travel full time, say that "just saving money doesn't get you rich." Nor does it necessarily enable early retirement. The answer lies elsewhere.

After living on $60 a week for 5 weeks, here's my No. 1 money-saving tip

A CNBC Make It reporter shares how she's able to stick to a tight budget in New York City thanks to one simple strategy.

Here's how much money you should have saved at every age

By age 30, you should have the equivalent of your salary saved. Check out how much experts say you should have saved at every other age.

Self-made millionaire: Not buying a home is the single biggest millennial mistake

Real estate is "an escalator to wealth," says David Bach, personal finance expert and New York Times bestselling author of "The Automatic Millionaire."

