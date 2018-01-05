Here's how billionaire Bill Gates likes to relax—and why you should try his methods too

While Bill Gates is no longer at the helm of Microsoft, the entrepreneur turned billionaire philanthropist still has a few things on his to-do list: eradicating polio, researching treatments for Alzheimer's and improving public education systems.

Although tackling the world's most complex problems must seem overwhelming, Gates writes in an article for Time that he's recently begun to take more time for himself.

"When I was in my 20s and early 30s, my whole life was focused on work," he writes. "These days, I'm better at balancing the work that I love to do with my foundation and taking time off to spend with family and friends."

Here are his top ways to unwind.