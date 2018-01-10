Former Stanford admissions officer: Colleges aren't looking for well-rounded students

Grace Kim knows what the best colleges are looking for in an application. She herself received a full ride to attend Princeton, earned her Masters at Harvard University and later worked as an admissions officer for Stanford University. Today, she is a College Consultant for LogicPrep, an education company.
In all of her experience, she says that being well-rounded is one of the most overrated things that a student can be.
"Every university is looking for a dynamic incoming class," she tells CNBC Make It. "We are not necessarily looking for all well-rounded students."