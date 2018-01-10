Former Stanford admissions officer: Colleges aren't looking for well-rounded students

This preference for specific strengths rather than general excellence is rooted in an interest in building a class of students with varied perspectives and passions. "They are looking for a well-rounded class even if not each individual student is well-rounded," says Kim.

"You can think of it like a dinner party. You want to invite people to the party who you know are going to add value to the conversation, people who are going to bring their perspectives and experiences and enrich the dining experience for the people around them," she says. "People who are going to ask interesting questions and really are curious to get to know about the experiences and stories of the people around that dinner table."

"If you want to get invited to that party, the host has to think that you will be contributing something meaningful," she says. And let's be honest — no one wants to go to a dinner party with 2,000 versions of the same generally perfect person.

