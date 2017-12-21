3 tips for building the perfect college application, from a CEO who went to Harvard for free

Right now, thousands of students around the world are painstakingly perfecting their college applications. Writing a flawless application may seem like an impossible task, but Ben Kaplan, CEO of PR Hacker and author of "How to Go to College Almost for Free," says anyone can write an application that perfectly captures who they are.

When Kaplan was a teenager, he mastered the art of application writing. He not only gained admission to Harvard, one of the most selective universities in the world, he also applied for and won 24 scholarships totaling $90,000 — enough to go to school for free.

He says the secret to a great college application is the same strategy his public relations company uses to make a story go viral on the internet: "I learned this from scholarships, but I do it now in our work at PR Hacker. At PR Hacker we are hired to make things go viral for people and our mantra is: 'simple, surprising and significant.'"