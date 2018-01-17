VISIT CNBC.COM

Billionaire Mark Cuban says the Dallas Mavericks will accept bitcoin next season

Businessman Mark Cuban listens as he is introduced at the South by Southwest Music Film Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2017.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
Businessman Mark Cuban listens as he is introduced at the South by Southwest Music Film Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2017.

Billionaire star of ABC's "Shark Tank" and tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban says the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA team which he owns, will soon accept bitcoin.

A Twitter user asked Cuban Monday when it would be possible to buy basketball tickets with the cryptocurrency. "Next season," the tech entrepreneur replied.

"We will be adding a crypto payment ability," Cuban tells CoinDesk. "We will accept BTC, Eth, possibly some other currencies. [That's] to be determined."

Cuban, currently worth $3.3 billion according to Forbes, has made investments in the cryptocurrency industry, but has cautioned others about buying bitcoin and its counterparts.

In October, Cuban said you should only invest what you can afford to lose.

"If you're a true adventurer and you really want tothrow the Hail Mary," says Cuban to Vanity Fair, "you might take 10 percent [of your savings] and put it in bitcoin or ethereum." But you've just "got to pretend you've already lost your money," he says. "It's a flyer, but I'd limit it to 10 percent."

Digital currencies have been in the spotlight for their spike in price.

Wednesday, though, marked the second day of a selloff.

Bitcoin, which traded over $19,000 on the Coinbase exchange in December, has fallen below $10,000 for the first time since November, according to CoinDesk. Chatter of tighter regulation in key global markets sparked the selloff, but The pullback in price not shocking, say analysts, after such an insane run up.

Disclaimer: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

