Elon Musk invited 10 people who bought Boring Company hats to tour the LA tunnel

The prospect of visiting a construction site may not sound that exciting — unless the invite comes from billionaire serial entrepreneur Elon Musk and the site is The Boring Company's Los Angeles tunnel.

In December, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla tweeted that anyone who bought one of the 50,000 logoed baseball caps The Boring Company was selling would be entered in a raffle to win a tour of the tunnel the infrastructure company is digging.

Now those lucky hat owners have been picked.

Fred Lambert, the editor in chief at electric vehicle website Electrek, was a winner. The Boring Company says winners were picked at random. According to Lambert, he bought five of the $20 hats to increase his odds.

Thursday, Lambert shared the text of the letter he received from the company. It reads:

"Congrats! Per Elon's tweet, you've been randomly selected as one of 10 lucky hat aficionados invited to tour The Boring Company's LA tunnel, drive our boring machine, and attend our Hyperloop Competition weekend this summer! "Expect to receive more information in late February as to the specific dates. Note that, if you choose to attend, you will need to cover your own transportation and accommodation costs. "Bring some shoes you're comfortable getting dirty… and your hat, of course."

Musk regularly tweeted updates about the sale of the $20 ball caps emblazoned with The Boring Company logo. The hats went on sale in October and were sold out by December, raising $1 million to fund the business.

Musk founded The Boring Company to build tunnels under Southern California roads as a solution to the area's nightmarish traffic. Plans for the business were first announced in December 2016.

"To alleviate traffic, transportation corridors, like the buildings that feed into them, must expand into three dimensions. One option is to 'go up' with flying cars. However, flying cars have issues with weather, noise, and generally increase anxiety levels of those below them. The other option is to 'go down' and build tunnels," The Boring Company says on its company website.

At the end of October, Musk said the tunnel would run beneath a 17-miles-long stretch of the 405 highway "in a year or so."

Musk has shared a handful of images of the progress already made on his Instagram.