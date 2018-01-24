Lack of income is one of two main reasons more Americans don't save—this is the other

It isn't always easy to save, especially when you don't have the enough money coming in. In fact, 35 percent of Americans say lack of income is a main reason they aren't saving more.

That's according to a national survey from Discover of more than 2,000 adults. But data shows there's another reason Americans aren't saving: They simply don't know how. About 35 percent say they don't know which product or account to use to start saving.

In addition, 17 percent of respondents say they don't have a reason for not saving, another 17 percent aren't saving thanks to outstanding bills and 10 percent point to their debt.

The findings jive with other recent news: A survey of more than 8,000 Americans found nearly 60 percent of respondents have less than $1,000 in their savings accounts, while another survey found only 39 percent of Americans have enough savings to cover a $1,000 emergency.