LeBron James may be the cheapest player in the NBA—but he still has one big money regret

Though he's one of the highest paid athletes today with $86 million in earnings, LeBron James is surprisingly frugal. In fact, the Cleveland Cavalier says he's the cheapest player in the NBA. "I'm not turning on data roaming. I'm not buying no apps. I still got Pandora with commercials," James said in an interview with ESPN.

His rep is so good that teammate Iman Shumpert would trust James to handle his investments: "If I ever wanted to have someone on the team invest my money, it'd be LeBron," Shumpert told Wealthsimple.

But even King James has slipped up.

On a new episode of "Kneading Dough," host Maverick Carter asked James if there's any purchase he regrets making. The NBA star was quick to respond: "Yeah, I bought a house in Las Vegas."