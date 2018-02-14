VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 most popular cities for people who want to work from home in 2018

Atlanta, Georgia
Edwin Remsberg | Getty Images


More Americans are working remotely than ever before. According to a Gallup survey of more than 15,000 adults, 43 percent of employed Americans spend some time working remotely and this share may increase over time.

Job site Indeed has seen a 385 percent increase in job seekers searching for work from home roles in 2017. Indeed then analyzed data from the top 50 metro areas in order to calculate which cities had the most workers interested in telecommuting roles.

Indeed found that working from home was most popular in 10 cities:

10. Orlando, FL

9. Indianapolis, IN

8. Dallas, TX

7. Nashville, TN

6. Kansas City, MO

5. Jacksonville, FL

4. Charlotte, NC

3. Phoenix, AZ

2. Tampa, FL

1. Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, Georgia
Getty Images


According to Indeed, Atlanta is the city most interested in working remotely. "For the second year in a row, Atlanta came out on top as the number one metro with the highest share of job seekers looking for telecommute roles," says Indeed SVP Paul D'Arcy. "This is not surprising, as Atlanta continues to be a huge metropolitan area with a high rate of traffic congestion. As a result, we are seeing a continued trend among job seekers in this area that are looking to work from home."

Three cities in Florida cracked the top 10 — Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando.

D'Arcy says that companies are increasingly willing to allow employees to work from home because of the tight labor market for tech-related roles. "Among job seekers, we are seeing the most searches for remote computer and math jobs like software engineers and other incredibly hard to fill technical roles," he explains. "Companies are willing to offer flexible working arrangements as a recruiting advantage to fill these positions."

