The 10 most popular cities for people who want to work from home in 2018

More Americans are working remotely than ever before. According to a Gallup survey of more than 15,000 adults, 43 percent of employed Americans spend some time working remotely and this share may increase over time.
Job site Indeed has seen a 385 percent increase in job seekers searching for work from home roles in 2017. Indeed then analyzed data from the top 50 metro areas in order to calculate which cities had the most workers interested in telecommuting roles.
Indeed found that working from home was most popular in 10 cities:
10. Orlando, FL
9. Indianapolis, IN
8. Dallas, TX
7. Nashville, TN
6. Kansas City, MO