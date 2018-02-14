The 10 most popular cities for people who want to work from home in 2018

According to Indeed, Atlanta is the city most interested in working remotely. "For the second year in a row, Atlanta came out on top as the number one metro with the highest share of job seekers looking for telecommute roles," says Indeed SVP Paul D'Arcy. "This is not surprising, as Atlanta continues to be a huge metropolitan area with a high rate of traffic congestion. As a result, we are seeing a continued trend among job seekers in this area that are looking to work from home."

Three cities in Florida cracked the top 10 — Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando.

D'Arcy says that companies are increasingly willing to allow employees to work from home because of the tight labor market for tech-related roles. "Among job seekers, we are seeing the most searches for remote computer and math jobs like software engineers and other incredibly hard to fill technical roles," he explains. "Companies are willing to offer flexible working arrangements as a recruiting advantage to fill these positions."

