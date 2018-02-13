The 10 cities with the largest skills gaps

According to the LinkedIn Workforce Report, January was the strongest month for hiring in the U.S. since May 2017. Across the country, hiring was 13 percent higher last month than it was the previous year.

These conditions make now a great time to be a worker in the job market, but one thing still makes it challenging for companies to quickly hire more employees: the skills gap.

The skills gap describes conditions in which the supply of workers with certain skills and abilities does not meet the demand from employers. Experts have been calling attention to the American skills gap for years.

"I think this is the defining issue of our time," says Penny Pritzker, founder of PSP Capital Partners and former secretary of Commerce. "Which is making sure not only that there are jobs and opportunity but also that the workforce is prepared for 21st-century jobs."