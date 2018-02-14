Here’s the romantic gesture Jeff Bezos does to surprise his wife—and he suggests you try it too

Jeff Bezos: Amazon founder, world'srichest person and quite possibly a hopeless romantic?

That's according to a wide-ranging 2013 Vogue interview with his wife MacKenzie Bezos. In the interview, Jeff said he likes to surprise her with gifts in the form of clothing.

"I pay attention to what she likes to wear, and you'd be amazed by how often things work," he told the magazine. "Sometimes I call her and say, 'What's your such-and-such size?' and she says, 'Why?' and I say, 'None of your business!' It delights her."

He continued, "I highly recommend it to any man."

Jeff and MacKenzie met in 1992 when he interviewed her for a position at the New York City hedge fund firm D.E. Shaw. One year later, they were married.

In a 1999 interview with Wired, the Amazon founder admitted that before meeting his now wife, he would allow his friends to set him up on blind dates — with a caveat: The woman had to be resourceful.

"The number one criterion was that I wanted a woman who could get me out of a Third World prison," he told the publication.

He also explained his reasoning for asking to be set up on blind dates: "I'm not the kind of person where women say, 'Oh, look how great he is,' a half hour after meeting me. I'm kind of goofy."

But that's exactly what his wife loved about him. She told Vogue that hearing his laugh pushed her to make the first move.