Here’s the romantic gesture Jeff Bezos does to surprise his wife—and he suggests you try it too

Getty Images | Jerod Harris | Stringer

Jeff Bezos: Amazon founder, world'srichest person and quite possibly a hopeless romantic?

That's according to a wide-ranging 2013 Vogue interview with his wife MacKenzie Bezos. In the interview, Jeff said he likes to surprise her with gifts in the form of clothing.

"I pay attention to what she likes to wear, and you'd be amazed by how often things work," he told the magazine. "Sometimes I call her and say, 'What's your such-and-such size?' and she says, 'Why?' and I say, 'None of your business!' It delights her."

He continued, "I highly recommend it to any man."

Jeff and MacKenzie met in 1992 when he interviewed her for a position at the New York City hedge fund firm D.E. Shaw. One year later, they were married.

In a 1999 interview with Wired, the Amazon founder admitted that before meeting his now wife, he would allow his friends to set him up on blind dates — with a caveat: The woman had to be resourceful.

"The number one criterion was that I wanted a woman who could get me out of a Third World prison," he told the publication.

He also explained his reasoning for asking to be set up on blind dates: "I'm not the kind of person where women say, 'Oh, look how great he is,' a half hour after meeting me. I'm kind of goofy."

But that's exactly what his wife loved about him. She told Vogue that hearing his laugh pushed her to make the first move.

"My office was next door to his, and all day long I listened to that fabulous laugh," she told the magazine. "How could you not fall in love with that laugh?"

She also ticked off the necessary boxes on Jeff's list of requirements for a spouse. "I think my wife is resourceful, smart, brainy and hot," he told Vogue.

This ability to be resourceful is a trait that Jeff still holds in high regard and one that his wife of 25 years works hard to instill in their four children.

"My wife has a great saying," Jeff told his brother Mark Bezos at a SummitLA panel. "She says, 'I would much rather have a kid with nine fingers than a resourceless kid.'"

And although the CEO spends much of his time overseeing his various companies, which include Whole Foods and the Washington Post, it doesn't preclude him from being a family man.

In fact, in a 2014 interview with Business Insider, the billionaire said that doing the dishes is a part of his daily routine.

"I do the dishes every night," said Jeff, who's currently worth $118 billion. "I'm pretty convinced it's the sexiest thing I do."

