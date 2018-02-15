Here's how you can start having hard money conversations with your partner

If you avoid talking about money with your partner, you're not alone.

According to a report from savings app Twine, only four in 10 couples discuss their financial goals with each other and only nine percent of couples discuss money matters in a planned, deliberate way.

After all, talking about finances doesn't make for the easiest or most comfortable conversation. But it's important. And experts agree that the sooner you start having the hard conversations, the better off you'll be.

"Don't do it on the first date," says David Bach, personal finance expert and author of "Smart Couples Finish Rich." "But should you do in the first six months? Definitely."

Especially if you see yourself being with this person in the long run, "you want to know that your life aspirations and your partner's are going in the same direction. Money can break up a relationship. A lot of couples get divorced because of fighting over money."