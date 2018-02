"When you're waiting to go into the 'Shark Tank,' you're in a trailer on a big studio lot in Los Angeles and it's very surreal," she tells CNBC Make It. "You've got your hair and make up done and you're waiting for them to come and tell you that it's time."

When contestants are taken to the green room, an area where talent waits when not filming, Margulis says producers give you a simple instruction: "Walk straight down the hall, stand on your mark and whatever you do, don't look at the camera." But the realization you're about to be seen by millions of viewers and five renown investors can make even that difficult.

"I looked straight at the camera," she laughs.

Here are a few things you might not know about what it's really like in "the tank."