These are the top 10 most in-demand jobs in the US—and here's how much they pay

When it comes to the most in-demand jobs in the United States, there are a few clear winners, according to data from financial-advice website SmartAsset. It's also clear that while the need for certain jobs is growing, workers' incomes in those fields aren't necessarily growing too.

Some fields, like nursing, net pretty high incomes. Others that require less education and fewer skills, like food preparation, don't. In fact, "of the top 10 in-demand jobs," the data notes, "the average pay for five was over $96,000 in 2016. For the other five, it was under $32,850."

Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs, their mean incomes, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, and their projected employment growth from 2016 to 2026, according to SmartAsset: