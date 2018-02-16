VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the top 10 most in-demand jobs in the US—and here's how much they pay

When it comes to the most in-demand jobs in the United States, there are a few clear winners, according to data from financial-advice website SmartAsset. It's also clear that while the need for certain jobs is growing, workers' incomes in those fields aren't necessarily growing too.

Some fields, like nursing, net pretty high incomes. Others that require less education and fewer skills, like food preparation, don't. In fact, "of the top 10 in-demand jobs," the data notes, "the average pay for five was over $96,000 in 2016. For the other five, it was under $32,850."

Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs, their mean incomes, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, and their projected employment growth from 2016 to 2026, according to SmartAsset:

Personal Care Aides

Mean income: $22,710
Projected employment growth: 37 percent

Food Preparation and Serving Workers, including Fast Food

Mean income: $20,460
Projected employment growth: 17 percent

Postsecondary Health Specialties Teachers

Mean income: $125,430
Projected employment growth: 26 percent

Nurse Practitioners

Mean income: $104,610
Projected employment growth: 36 percent

Non-Farm Animal Caretakers

Mean income: $24,420
Projected employment growth: 22 percent

Restaurant Cooks

Mean income: $25,430
Projected employment growth: 12 percent

Medical and Health Services Managers

Mean income: $109,370
Projected employment growth: 20 percent

Information Security Analysts

Mean income: $96,040
Projected employment growth: 28 percent

Financial Managers

Mean income: $139,720
Projected employment growth: 19 percent

Medical Assistants

Mean income: $32,850
Projected employment growth: 29 percent

