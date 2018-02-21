Bill and Melinda Gates say this wedding gift from Bill's parents helps them not fight

In their 10th Annual Letter, billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates answer the 10 toughest questions they get asked, from how President Trump's policies affect their foundation's work to whether or not it's fair that they have so much wealth.

They also answered more personal questions, including, "What happens when the two of you disagree?"

"Working together as well as raising a family together, there's a certain intensity to that," Bill said during a Q&A with Melinda and Lin-Manuel Miranda in New York City last week. "But we're very lucky because we mostly see things the same way. The goals are very much the same."

That's something the couple is reminded of everyday, thanks to a wedding gift from Bill's parents: A sculpture of two birds side by side.