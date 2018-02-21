A man who worked with Elon Musk at SpaceX reveals what you need to be successful

You could have the best idea in the world and be extremely enthusiastic about it, but if nobody wants it, then it's a dud, says Cantrell.

"Do something that creates value and can be sold into a market present or future," suggests the entrepreneur. Although creating a product or service can be "self satisfying," he writes, if nobody wants it, it won't "make you your fortune nor lead you to personal or professional success."

Amazon founder, and now the richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos prescribes to this theory. The retail giant was able to expand so quickly because Bezos offered a service that customers found valuable: a wide array of products on a convenient online platform.

When Amazon was first launched, it only sold books. Shortly after, the company added music and videos. Then Bezos reached out to customers to figure out what they really wanted to buy.

"The list came back incredibly long," Bezos tells Charlie Rose in a 2016 interview. But he listened to his consumers, giving them what they valued and were willing to pay for. This customer-obsession is now at the heart of the company's motto.