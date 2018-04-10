Virgin Group founder Richard Branson says a few small tweaks to your day can help keep you from feeling down or stressed.

"We are at our most productive and creative when we are happy and being ourselves at work," Branson recently wrote in a blog post.

Some ways Branson has already worked to boost productivity and happiness at his companies include shortening the workweek, allowing employees to work remotely and implementing extended parental leave.

Branson also pointed to the work of Poppy Jamie, the founder of Happy Not Perfect, a company that uses the advice of scientists, therapists and breathing specialists to help others de-stress and feel more balanced emotionally and mentally.