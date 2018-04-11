3 signs you're stuck in the wrong career

Being in the wrong career doesn't always mean that you're bored with your job or that you're bad at it. Sometimes, it means you're actually good at your job but you know that you're called to do something completely different.

"Two things happen when we are on the verge of this," says Morgenstern. "We either stifle the call or we go with the call."

When we stifle it, Morgenstern says the delay is often fueled by fear of the unknown, fear of being too old, or fear of being unable to pay the bills.

"Those fears are valid and how you get unstuck is to write down all of the fears you have," she says. "And then start seeing the possibility. What else might be true of what could happen?"

Rather than thinking of the negative aspects, Morgenstern says you should start thinking of the positive aspects like more money, more time off, better fulfillment and better balance.

"Ask yourself the five-year question," she says. "If your life or career continues on its current trajectory and you are in the same place in five years, are you OK with where you are headed? Does that inspire you or fill you with regret?"

If it fills you with regret, then she says making a change now is vital not only to your happiness, but to your health as well.

"When we stifle [a career change] it eventually bites us, and I think that is why we see so many people going through silence and despair and depression," she says. "We've created a culture where our livelihood is killing us when it should be making us come more alive."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

4 ways you may be sabotaging yourself at work, and how to stop

These are the loneliest jobs in America—and here's what to do if you have one

These are the most used words on LinkedIn—and how to stand out if you use them