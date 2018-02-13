In the Bankrate.com survey, 65 percent of respondents rated their job satisfaction at a seven or above, including 19 percent who gave it a perfect 10. The remaining 35 percent of respondents ranked their job satisfaction at six or less, including 24 percent who gave it a four, five or six and 11 percent who gave it a three or less.

For workers in the doldrums, spending the bulk of their waking hours in a place delivering little joy can become a downward spiral. While misery on the job can seem insurmountable at times, breaking down what you can control — and therefore change — can go a long way toward improving your happiness at work before it gets worse.

"The biggest problem comes from disengagement," said Anne Marie Segal, founder of Segal Coaching in Stamford, Connecticut. "Employees will feel unsatisfied and start to separate their goals from the company's, and then start to ask, 'Why am I here?'"

While the current climate for job-seekers is good — low unemployment of 4.1 percent means less competition for open positions — not everyone is able to leave their current job, for reasons like schedules, key employee benefits, location or family obligations.