UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps

New regulations introduced under the U.K. Equality Act have forced thousands of the biggest companies in the world to reveal significant gender pay gaps — and some of the biggest offenders are companies you know and love.

Under the act, companies with 250 or more employees in the U.K. were required to report statistics on how women and men are compensated earlier this month, revealing staggering disparities at companies like Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair, as well as thousands of other companies.

The results are jarring — but unsurprising. Though pay structures vary across industries and can be deeply affected by a business' culture, the gender pay gap impacts almost every industry and at some companies, men are paid more than 50 percent more than women. According to the Office of National Statistics, the gap for median earnings in Britain overall is 18.4 percent.

Here are 10 companies with lots of room for improvement: