Jeff Bezos' 'two pizza rule' can help you hold more productive meetings

American companies hold an estimated 11 million meetings every day. That's a lot of hours in the conference room.

Meetings may be an inescapable aspect of work culture, but Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos remains skeptical of their benefit. After all, he says just one person with a bad attitude can "drain all the energy out of the room."

To avoid these time-wasting gatherings and ensure that his schedule is only filled with meetings that are worth his time, Bezos follows a very strict rule of thumb. In addition to convening with Amazon investors for just six hours a year and avoiding early morning meetings, Business Insider reports that the self-made billionaire has a "two pizza rule" that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule.