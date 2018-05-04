Whether you've got a set number or an unlimited amount of vacation days, you may want to consider a trip to California, recently named the no. 1 most fun state to visit in the U.S., according to a new survey from WalletHub.

The financial website's 2018 Most Fun States in America rankings, released Tuesday, analyzed how America's 50 states measure up in the fun department. It looked at entertainment and recreation as well as nightlife across 26 key metrics, including the number of restaurants, national parks, movies theaters, nightlight options and beach quality.

California earned its top spot on the list thanks to its high rankings for having the most restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers and performing arts theaters per capita.

Other fun facts?

California, Florida, New York and Texas all tied for having the most restaurants per capita. With the exception of Florida, they also tied for the top spot for most movie theaters. Alaska earned the no. 1 ranking for best access to national parks, Maine won for the highest variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments and Michigan was tops for the most golf courses and country clubs per capita.

Here are the top 10 most fun states to visit in the U.S., according to WalletHub.