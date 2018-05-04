VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the top 10 most fun states in the US

Two mothers and their daughter play by the Santa Monica Pier in California.
Whether you've got a set number or an unlimited amount of vacation days, you may want to consider a trip to California, recently named the no. 1 most fun state to visit in the U.S., according to a new survey from WalletHub.

The financial website's 2018 Most Fun States in America rankings, released Tuesday, analyzed how America's 50 states measure up in the fun department. It looked at entertainment and recreation as well as nightlife across 26 key metrics, including the number of restaurants, national parks, movies theaters, nightlight options and beach quality.

California earned its top spot on the list thanks to its high rankings for having the most restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers and performing arts theaters per capita.

Other fun facts?

California, Florida, New York and Texas all tied for having the most restaurants per capita. With the exception of Florida, they also tied for the top spot for most movie theaters. Alaska earned the no. 1 ranking for best access to national parks, Maine won for the highest variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments and Michigan was tops for the most golf courses and country clubs per capita.

Here are the top 10 most fun states to visit in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

10. Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair Midway Farris Wheel and game stands at dusk. Located in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Total score: 45.8/100

Entertainment & recreation rank: 10

Nightlife rank: 13

Fun fact: Minnesota ranked fourth in most performing-arts theaters per capita as well as highest variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments.

9. Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Museum of Art; Rocky Steps to Downtown
David Zanzinger | Getty Images
Total score: 46.68/100

Entertainment & recreation rank: 9

Nightlife rank: 9

Fun fact: Philadelphia, the state's largest metro, made it into WalletHub's Most Fun Cities in America rankings in 2017.

8. Colorado

Young couple enjoying the sunset and each others' company at Sloan's Lake in Denver, Colorado.
Jon Paciaroni | Getty Images
Total score: 48.25/100

Entertainment & recreation rank: 8

Nightlife rank: 10

Fun fact: WalletHub experts note that the legalization of marijuana in Colorado has mostly been a huge benefit to Colorado tourism.

7. Texas

Swimmers on a hot day in Barton Springs Pool. Barton Springs Pool is a man-made recreational swimming pool located on the grounds of Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.
Kylie McLaughlin | Getty Images
Total score: 48.64/100

Entertainment & recreation rank: 6

Nightlife rank: 14

Fun fact: Sixteen Texan cities made it to the list of most fun cities in America in 2017.

6. Washington

Man and woman sitting on park bench with dog on leash looking over Seattle city skyline.
Bill Hinton | Getty Images
Total score: 48.87/100

Entertainment & recreation rank: 7

Nightlife rank: 8

Fun fact: The state ranked no. 5 for most movie theaters per capita.

5. Illinois

People painting at a free event at Millennium Park.
Jeff Greenberg | Getty Images
Total score: 51.71/100

Entertainment & recreation rank: 4

Nightlife rank: 3

Fun fact: Chicago ranked ninth place in the top 10 most fun cities in America in 2017.

4. Florida

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella's castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Matt Stroshane | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Total score: 54.63/100

Entertainment & recreation rank: 3

Nightlife rank: 11

Fun fact: Florida ranked no. 3 for the most golf courses and country clubs per capita.

 3. Nevada

Swimming pool at Caesars Palace. Las Vegas, Nevada.
Lonely Planet | Getty Images
Total score: 55.28/100

Entertainment & recreation rank: 5

Nightlife rank: 1

Fun fact: Nevada tied with North Dakota and South Dakota for the state that spends the most money on supporting parks and recreation.

 2. New York

Early Movers
Getty Images

Total score: 57.39/100

Entertainment & recreation rank: 2

Nightlife rank: 4

Fun fact: New York City ranked third in the most fun cities in America last year.

1. California

Two mothers and their daughter play by the Santa Monica Pier in California.
Total score: 59.42/100

Entertainment & recreation rank: 1

Nightlife rank: 7

Fun fact: California has over 30 cities listed in the 2017's Most Fun Cities in the U.S. list.

