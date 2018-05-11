VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

These are the most popular travel destinations for Memorial Day weekend 2018, according to Priceline

Jeff Greenberg | Getty Images

Memorial Day kicks off the summer vacation season, with crowds eager to take advantage of the three-day holiday weekend and warming weather.

Ever wonder where most people are jetting off to? Priceline analyzed its current bookings for May 25 to May 28 to determine the most popular destinations for Memorial Day weekend 2018, revealing that most travelers are opting for city getaways as opposed to beach escapes.

"Travelers can often secure discounts on city travel," says Brigit Zimmerman, senior vice president of flight, hotel and packages at Priceline. "Visiting coastal cities like L.A. and Miami gives you the option to do both at once. Memorial Day weekend provides a perfect opportunity to explore and deals abound."

Here are this year's most popular Memorial Day hot spots, according to Priceline.

1. Chicago, Illinois

Scoring the top spot on Priceline's list is the Windy City. Chicago offers a bustling city scene — with award-winning dining, scores of museums and epic shopping along its Magnificent Mile — as well as fun, lakeshore views via Navy Pier. One of the most popular tourist attractions of the city is its Chicago Architecture River Cruise tour.

2. Las Vegas, Nevada

Visitors to Sin City can expect a plethora of parties going down Memorial Day weekend, as well as performances from musicians including Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion. Other fun things to do in Vegas include checking out the nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area or The Neon Museum.

3. Atlanta, Georgia

This southern hot spot also ranked 18th on Priceline's ranking for the Top Growing Destinations for Memorial Day Weekend 2018, based on comparison data between 2017 and 2018 Priceline bookings. Atlanta is rich in history — visitors can check out the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site as well as the Center for Civil and Human Rights. And sport fanatics shouldn't miss the College Football Hall of Fame.

4. Los Angeles, California

L.A. is a good option for jet-setters who want to squeeze in a little sunshine over the holiday weekend. It has a growing art scene, trendy restaurants and popular tourist attractions include Rodeo Drive, Santa Monica Pier and beach, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Sunset Boulevard.

5. Orlando, Florida

Sunny Orlando is home to Walt Disney World, a favorite vacation choice for both families and Disney fanatics alike. However, the city also offers attractions outside its famous theme parks, and is a popular spot for golfers and nature-lovers.

6. Boston, Massachusetts

This East Coast hub, rich in history and culture, also recently claimed the top spot on U.S. News & World Report's ranking for Best Summer Vacation Destinations, making it a must-see this season. Boston has everything to offer from Fenway Park to the Freedom Trail, as well as a widely-touted food scene.

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans also ranked number one on Priceline's Top Growing Destinations for Memorial Day Weekend, as well as 11th on the site's Most Affordable Destinations for Memorial Day Weekend ranking. Take a trip to the city's French Quarter, indulge in some of its famous Cajun cuisine, listen to some live music and soak in all the culture this popular spot has to offer.

8. Miami, Florida

Tourists will be making good use of Miami's miles of sandy beaches this Memorial Day weekend. Other fun things to do in this beach city include checking out its vibrant Wynwood art, shopping and food scene as well as nearby, Everglades airboat tours.

9. San Francisco, California

This city by the bay offers an array of things to see, like the famous Golden Gate Bridge, and do, like ride the city's iconic cable cars, chow down fresh seafood at the Fisherman's Wharf and take a trip to the Mission District.

10. Dallas, Texas

Rounding out Priceline's ranking of the Most Popular Destinations for Memorial Day Weekend 2018 is Dallas, Texas. This southern metro also placed 8th on Priceline's Most Affordable Destinations for Memorial Day Weekend. Dallas offers arts and culture, a lively nightlife scene and some delicious Tex-Mex cuisine.

Don't miss: The best budget-friendly summer vacations, according to US News & World Report

5 of the best travel rewards credit cards for young people
5 of the best travel rewards credit cards for young people   

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...