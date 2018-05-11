These are the most popular travel destinations for Memorial Day weekend 2018, according to Priceline

Memorial Day kicks off the summer vacation season, with crowds eager to take advantage of the three-day holiday weekend and warming weather.

Ever wonder where most people are jetting off to? Priceline analyzed its current bookings for May 25 to May 28 to determine the most popular destinations for Memorial Day weekend 2018, revealing that most travelers are opting for city getaways as opposed to beach escapes.

"Travelers can often secure discounts on city travel," says Brigit Zimmerman, senior vice president of flight, hotel and packages at Priceline. "Visiting coastal cities like L.A. and Miami gives you the option to do both at once. Memorial Day weekend provides a perfect opportunity to explore and deals abound."

Here are this year's most popular Memorial Day hot spots, according to Priceline.

1. Chicago, Illinois