Harvard edges out Stanford to be the No. 1 school for successful start-up CEOs

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg may have both dropped out of Harvard before launching their world-changing companies but both still strongly advocate for getting your college degree. And their alma mater is a safe choice: Harvard is the No. 1 university in the U.S. for producing successful start-up CEOs, a new report from data company Crunchbase finds.

Crunchbase ranked the 20 top American universities by how prolific they were at graduating entrepreneurs who launched start-ups that raised $1 million or more this past year. The alums of these 20 schools became CEOs of more than 800 high-performing start-ups worldwide, the company finds.

"Harvard fares better in its rivalry with Stanford when it comes to educating future CEOs than founders. The two universities essentially tied for first place in the CEO alum ranking," the site notes, adding, "Stanford was well ahead for founders."