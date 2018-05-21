Malcolm Gladwell: 3 things I would do if I were a CEO

Gladwell, 54, says he learned a lot about work-life balance from his mom and would apply lessons he learned from her.

"My mother had a very unique perspective on work," Gladwell says. "It never occurred to her that the point of work was to make money. She had a whole list of things that came first." So, whenever she started a new job, the first thing she did was go to her boss and say, "Look, I know I could work full-time, but it's pointless. If you let me work half-time, I could get just as much work done and I'm going to be happier and you're going to be happier."

To Gladwell's surprise, his mom's negotiations worked, and her superiors were pleased with her results.

"Much of what people can do — if they are happy and well-rested — can be accomplished in some fraction of the time they currently spend on the job," Gladwell says.