Malcolm Gladwell: 3 things I would do if I were a CEO

Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell thinks companies need to pay more attention to one of today's biggest workplace issues: productivity. If he were in charge of a big company, he tells organizational psychologist Adam Grant in the latest TED podcast episode of "WorkLife with Adam Grant," he would institute policies that would make workers happier — and more efficient.
"I'm not sure whether my company loses money," Gladwell admits, referring to his hypothetical business. But, at the very least, it would be "a reasonably productive place."
Here are the three changes Gladwell says he would make as a CEO.