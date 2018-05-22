The co-founder of Twitter plays with his son for an hour every morning—here's why

These days, Stone's five-year-old son Jake wakes him up between 6:30 and 7 AM. "I don't use an alarm because my son is an alarm," he says. Together, the two then do something creative, which helps them both mentally prepare for their days.

"Our go-to for a couple of years has been Legos," he says. "However, he recently discovered Minecraft for iPad. We can play that together over our local area network, so it's just me and him in the game."

After at least an hour of playing, Stone gets dressed and helps his son as well. In order to make this process more efficient, he uses a practice popular among industry leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs — he wears the same thing every day. His "uniform" of jeans, a black T-shirt and blue Converse helps Stone save time that he can instead spend with his family.

Once they're both dressed, he and his son sit down for a meal as a family. "My wife often makes us a simple, light breakfast — sometimes oatmeal, fruit or toast with avocado," says Stone. Then he drops Jake off at school on his way to work.

This routine, explains Stone, is the highlight of his day. "If I don't get a chance to play with my son in the morning, I feel like I missed something that I'll never get back," he says. "It's such a joy to wake up and be in the mindset of a five-year-old before transitioning into the role of 'executive.'"

