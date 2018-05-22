The co-founder of Twitter plays with his son for an hour every morning—here's why

For parents, mornings can be a particularly chaotic and stressful part of the day, but Twitter co-founder Biz Stone has developed a morning routine that works for him and his family. That's according to Benjamin Spall, author of "My Morning Routine: How Successful People Start Every Day Inspired."
Stone's example shows that it is possible for working parents to develop a consistent and healthy morning routine that helps both parents and kids start the day off right, says Spall. "It's not as easy for parents as it is for non-parents — that would just be false — but it is possible," Spall tells CNBC Make It. "You can still have a morning routine as a parent of young kids."
In his book, Stone tells Spall in detail about his morning routine and that playing with his son is the most important part of his day. "I've been playing with my son upon waking up since he was born," says Stone. "My routine has changed very little since he came along."