'Real Housewives' star Bethenny Frankel is selling her $3 million Hamptons house — take a look inside

El Pics | Getty Images

Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel has an impressive real estate resume, having owned New York digs ranging from a swanky Soho loft in Manhattan to sprawling homes in the Hamptons.

One of Frankel's purchases was famously maligned by her co-star Ramona Singer on the current season of the reality show: "In Southhampton or any of the Hamptons, south of the highway is preferred," she said about Frankel's house, referring to Montauk Highway. "Being on the highway is not south of the highway. It's just not."

Now Frankel has listed her home at 2623 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton with Compass Real Estate agent Caroline Sarraf for $2.995 million.

Nicknamed "Morning Glory," Frankel purchased the house last year for $2.5 million. The transaction marked her second purchase in the posh Hamptons, and she reportedly planned to use the home as an "investment property."

The recently-renovated, 4,239-square-foot estate boasts seven bedrooms, five baths, a heated pool and a wrap-around porch. It sits on more than a half-acre and was built in 1910, and is listed as having a "historic" style. The estate also features a eat-in kitchen, a large family room with a wet bar, a formal dining room and comes furnished.

"Embracing an old world glamour rich with original period detailing and expert craftsmanship, this recently renovated and thoroughly modernized Victorian offers grand scale living in a surprisingly intimate home," says the Compass listing.

According to a listing for the property on Corcoran, the digs were available for rent recently, priced at rates including $150,000 for the summer, or $35,000 for June, $65,000 for July, or $85,000 for both months. It was also listed as renting for $140,000 for July to Labor Day (Sept. 3), $75,000 for August to Labor Day or $325,000 annually.

Frankel is well-known for her penchant for real estate. Although she might have expensive taste when it comes to properties (past purchases include a reported $4.995 million for a Tribeca penthouse in 2011 and a Soho space for $4.2 million in 2014), she can be frugal when it comes to interior design.

In the past, she's revealed that she likes to mix highs and lows when decorating, and has used items from affordable retailers such as Ikea and CB2 for her Tribeca house, as well as T.J. Maxx and West Elm for her first home in the Hamptons.

"I think renovating is a little bit like fashion or getting dressed and wanting to look good, but not break the bank. It's about highs and lows," Frankel told CNBC Make It. "So when you get dressed, you might want to have expensive shoes, but then buy an inexpensive top from H&M."

What self-made millionaire Bethenny Frankel learned about hustle growing up at the racetrack
Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns Bravo.

