I tried to do a month-long ‘cash diet’—here’s why I stopped after a week

Between a four-day trip to London, some concerts and a close friend's bachelorette weekend, April ended up being a less-than-frugal month for me. I knew I wanted to cut back my spending in May but, with two weddings and a trip to California on the calendar (I just about packed all of my travel for the entire year into two months), I had to plan around several larger expenses.

So I decided to go on a "cash diet."

The rules were simple: I'd give myself a set allowance each week. I would pay for all non-essential expenses, such as events, dinners out or grabbing drinks, with cash. My credit and debit cards were off-limits, with the exception of the two wedding gifts I needed to purchase.

I figured this plan would force me to stick to a strict budget: When the cash ran out, it ran out, and I couldn't get more until the next week.

I was excited for the month to start and I envisioned all the money I'd save. I didn't think the plan would be too difficult to follow. After all, I've already automated most of my expenses, including savings and investments, which basically forces me to live on what's left.

But, boy, was I wrong. I gave up on my experiment after only a week. Here's why.