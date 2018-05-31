Melinda Gates: Here's how to make sure you get the credit and authority you deserve

Some experts say that feeling respected and like you have influence at work matter to your happiness more than your salary does. And philanthropist Melinda Gates says there is a simple and subtle way you can get the credit and authority you deserve: Keep your supporters close.

Surrounding yourself with people who validate and encourage you can help co-workers, managers and outsiders take you more seriously, says Gates, who recently started investing in female-led and minority-focused venture capital firms.

Anyone who wants to be taken seriously "needs to surround herself with people who have her back, who know she is the leader — man or woman," Gates tells Fortune in an interview published Wednesday. Then, when a person who has your back is asked a question that should have been directed at you, they can redirect by saying, "'Jane actually knows the answer to that. Jane, you and I were just talking about that. Tell them what you think.'"