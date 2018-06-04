Schultz is gracious in deflecting the spotlight.
"Starbucks has been in business now for 45-plus years. You know, I'm not putting myself in the class of Tom Brady or any other athlete that has been at the cornerstone of success on a team sport," Schultz tells CNBC. "This is a team sport. It has always been a team sport. I've gotten more credit that I deserve. The company has a large base of fantastic leaders."
Still, Schultz is largely seen as the smarts behind much of Starbucks' success and its evolution into a global brand.
He has accumulated a stack of awards, including the Distinguished Leadership Award from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, the Horatio Alger Award for those who have overcome adversity to achieve success, the Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh Award for Business Ethics given by Notre Dame University's Mendoza College of Business, the Botwinick Prize in Business Ethics from Columbia Business School, and the first-ever John Wooden Global Leadership Award from UCLA Anderson School of Management.
He's also a best-selling author. After his first book was well-received, Schultz published "For Love of Country: What Our Veterans Can Teach Us About Citizenship, Heroism, and Sacrifice" (2014) and "Onward: How Starbucks Fought for Its Life without Losing Its Soul" (2011).
Schultz's inspiring journey involves a bit of luck, he admits, but it has also been the result of a fierce determination and unwavering persistence.
"I willed it to happen," he writes in "Pour Your Heart Into It." "I took my life in my hands, learned from anyone I could, grabbed what opportunity I could, and molded my success step by step."
As Schultz announced his departure from Starbucks, he reflected on his humble beginnings, in the letter he sent out Monday.
"I still feel like a kid from Brooklyn who grew up in public housing," he wrote. "I am living the American Dream. And I still have dreams for the company, and for you. It's been my honor to be in service to our partners. I hope I've made you proud to work at Starbucks, and proud to wear the cloth of the company—the green apron."
A version of this story was previously published in 2016.
