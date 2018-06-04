"I willed it to happen. I took my life in my hands, learned from anyone I could, grabbed what opportunity I could, and molded my success step by step."

Schultz left his role of CEO in April of 2017 — for the second time. He served as CEO from 1987 to 2000 and then returned to take the helm in 2008.

Monday's news about Schultz leaving Starbucks reignites speculation that the corporate executive may be making moves into the political sphere. Schultz has been a supporter of former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton when she was running for president.

"I'll be thinking about a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service, but I'm a long way from knowing what the future holds," Schultz said in the memo to employees.

If he did make a run for President, it would be the culmination of Schultz's classic rags-to-riches story.