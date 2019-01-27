Former Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz, who is launching a book tour this week, said he's "seriously thinking of running for president" as a centrist who is positioned outside the two-party system.

With the field of contenders to challenge President Donald Trump growing daily, the 65-year-old coffee impresario who turned a local Seattle chain into a global coffee behemoth, is weighing the idea of an independent bid, he told 60 Minutes, CBS's flagship news magazine.

"I am seriously thinking of running for president. I will run as a centrist independent, outside of the two-party system," the self-described lifelong Democrat told CBS, denouncing the "reckless failure of [the] constitutional responsibility" of both Democrats and the GOP.

"We're living at a most-fragile time not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics," Schultz added.

The 60 Minutes interview is timed to the release of Schultz's book, "From the Ground Up," which weaves together parts of his personal biography and his vision for the country. The Brooklyn native — who's worth at least $3 billion, according to Bloomberg data, is still a relative political unknown. It is not clear where Schultz stands on a number of issues that are likely to be contentious on the campaign trail.

Speculation has swirled around Schultz's second act after Starbucks for at least two years, and the 60 Minutes interview sets the stage for what is shaping up to be a fierce battle for the White House.

In an article published over the weekend by The Atlantic, Democratic insiders are said to be deeply concerned about Schultz's potential run. They are reportedly concerned that a third-party bid would siphon off Democratic votes, and ensure a re-election for Trump, a subject that Schultz addressed in his CBS interview.

"I want to see the American people win. I want to see America win," Schultz told 60 Minutes. "I don't care if you're a Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, Republican. Bring me your ideas. And I will be an independent person, who will embrace those ideas. Because I am not, in any way, in bed with a party."

Yet in the interview, the former executive struck a progressive tone on virtually every major topic broached by his interviewer. He declared his support for open immigration, taxes, climate change and universal health care--even as he chided the major parties over the polarized political climate and fiscally irresponsibility.