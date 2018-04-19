One of the men arrested at a Philly Starbucks: This is not a 'black people thing, it's a people thing'

The two black men who were arrested a week ago at a Philadelphia Starbucks told ABC News on Thursday they hope what happened to them does not happen to anyone else.

Rashon Nelson, alongside Donte Robinson, said on "Good Morning America" he wants to "take this opportunity as a stepping stone to really stand up and show your greatness and that you are not judged by the color of your skin as our ancestors were or anyone else."

"This is not just a black people thing, it's a people thing," continued Nelson. "That's exactly what we want to see out of this, true change."

Nelson described the events of last Thursday, which were caught on video, posted online, and went viral on the internet, stirring outrage and protests over whether this was a case of racial profiling. He said he asked to use the restroom immediately after walking into the Starbucks. But he said he was told it was for paying customers only.

Robinson said they were there for a "real estate meeting" and that they had been "working on this for months." He said he conveyed that to the Starbucks employees when they asked if Nelson and he wanted anything to drink. "We're fine. We're just waiting for a meeting, and we'll be out really quick type thing."