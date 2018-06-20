This simple trick will save you $10 every time you go shopping

The majority of Americans' expenses go toward three things: housing, food and transportation. So cutting costs on groceries can make a major difference throughout the course of the year.
But that's often easier said than done. After all, who hasn't grabbed a few impulse purchases in the checkout line and ended up with more food than necessary?
A simple way to trim your bill before even leaving the store is to pause before checking out and put back three to five items you can live without. Each time you do this, you'll automatically save.
This tip comes from Cherie Lowe, author of "Slaying the Debt Dragon: How One Family Conquered Their Money Monster and Found an Inspired Happily Ever After," who shares her own story of financial freedom on her blog, Queen of Free.