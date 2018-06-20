This simple trick will save you $10 every time you go shopping

Lowe calls the trick her No. 1 money-saving tip. "You will save $5 to $10 every time you shop without cutting a single coupon," she tells CNBC Make It.

The tactic works for two reasons: It puts a barrier between placing an item in your cart and actually paying for it, and it shaves down your bills little by little.

"It's the pause before you check out that I think is so effective," Lowe says, noting that it's especially true in grocery stores, where it's easy to nab appealing items without much thought to how they add up. "There some things that sometimes we pick up and maybe we might need them next week — and it's fine to go ahead and buy them next week — but right now you probably don't [need it]. Just pause and only buy what you really need."

She knows a thing or two about saving money. In 2008, Lowe and her husband, Brian, found themselves more than $127,000 in debtthanks to credit cards, student loans, car payments and other miscellaneous expenses. They buckled down and focused on building an emergency fund, rejiggering their tax withholdings, taking on side hustles, giving up restaurant meals and living with less. Just shy of four years later, the Lowes were able to pay off their debt in full.