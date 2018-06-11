The best cash back credit card if you love to cook

If you spend a lot of money at the grocery store, the right credit card could save you hundreds of dollars per year.

To determine which earns you the most cash back on groceries, CNBC Make It analyzed the most popular cash back offers in the U.S. Using a sample budget based on spending data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we estimated how much money each card would save you after five years, adding up bonuses and cash back rewards while deducting annual fees. We also considered other characteristics that could set a card apart, such as interest rates and introductory offers.

While the Chase Freedom was our No. 1 choice for the best cash back card overall, another card stood out as a great choice for people who spend a lot on food.