Check out the 'Billionaire Watch' Floyd Mayweather just bought for $18 million

“Created as a unique piece, The Billionaire truly epitomizes the brand’s passion for breaking boundaries,” Jacob & Co. states.

The extravagant bling is not the first luxury item Mayweather has splurged on; his Instagram profile features many such purchases, including an iced-out charm bracelet, a stack of 10 Hermes Birkin bags and a Phantom Rolls Royce. (He also once owned a $2.6 million sports car, one of the fastest on the planet.) In other photos, Mayweather is featured alongside stacks of hundred-dollar bills.

Indeed, the champion athlete has built an impressive fortune. He took the top spot on Forbes’ 2018 ranking of the World’s Highest Paid Athletes, which he's held four times in the last seven years. And in a recent UFC fight, he earned $275 million in just 36 minutes.

In the caption of an Instagram post of Mayweather at the Great Wall of China in November, he revealed he even gets paid millions of dollars to simply travel to luxurious locations and enjoy himself.