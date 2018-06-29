VISIT CNBC.COM

Check out the 'Billionaire Watch' Floyd Mayweather just bought for $18 million

Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles during a fight against Marcos Maidana in Las Vegas.
Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather just upped the ante when it comes to spending lavishly. Earlier this week, the athlete revealed on Instagram that he dropped a whopping $18 million on a diamond-encrusted watch.

“This is my new timepiece, it’s called ‘The Billionaire Watch,'” Mayweather captioned an Instagram video showcasing the accessory. “If you don’t know about it, google Billionaire Watch. That’s $18 million on the price tag.”

Mayweather says he bought the watch from Tadashi Fukushima, calling him, “the best jeweler in the world.”

The watch, created by celebrity jeweler Jacob & Co., has 260 carats of emerald-cut diamonds and individual stones up to 3 carats. It's 12.3 mm thick, with a 58 by 47.5 mm diameter.

“Created as a unique piece, The Billionaire truly epitomizes the brand’s passion for breaking boundaries,” Jacob & Co. states.

The extravagant bling is not the first luxury item Mayweather has splurged on; his Instagram profile features many such purchases, including an iced-out charm bracelet, a stack of 10 Hermes Birkin bags and a Phantom Rolls Royce. (He also once owned a $2.6 million sports car, one of the fastest on the planet.) In other photos, Mayweather is featured alongside stacks of hundred-dollar bills.

Indeed, the champion athlete has built an impressive fortune. He took the top spot on Forbes’ 2018 ranking of the World’s Highest Paid Athletes, which he's held four times in the last seven years. And in a recent UFC fight, he earned $275 million in just 36 minutes.

In the caption of an Instagram post of Mayweather at the Great Wall of China in November, he revealed he even gets paid millions of dollars to simply travel to luxurious locations and enjoy himself.

“It’s always been on my list of places to see throughout my travels in life however, timing is everything,” Mayweather wrote. “Coming here with 23 people has been a great experience and it doesn’t hurt to get paid $3,000,000 to simply visit and vacation here in luxury for a few days. With money this long, everything is different. I move different, I dress different and I live different because my money is extremely different!”

