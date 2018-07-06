While former WWE Women’s champion Stephanie McMahon may now spend more of her time in the C-Suite promoting the media company’s brand, that doesn’t mean she’s given up her athletic streak.

“I'm in the gym all the time, but I trained for life — so the gym is sort of my church, if you will. It's a bit of a religion for me,” McMahon, chief brand officer at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), told CNBC’s Karen Tso in an episode of “What Drives You.”

McMahon has been around WWE since she was little — modelling Rockers T-shirts in the WWE shop catalog when she was in middle school and working on the WWE switchboard as a teenager.

While McMahon now works on the corporate side of the wrestling business, she’s spent a fair bit of time inside the ring as well.

From around the turn of the millennium, McMahon appeared in a number of WWE storylines, securing her first and only WWE Women’s Championship in 2000.