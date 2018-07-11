VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

This is the luxe resort where billionaires stay for the Sun Valley conference — take a look inside

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Every summer, tech and media titans descend on Sun Valley, Idaho, for investment bank Allen & Co.'s annual conference, dubbed "summer camp for billionaires."

The guest list for the invite-only retreat, which started Tuesday and runs through July 17, includes moguls from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi have already checked in.

While there, the industry leaders stay at Sun Valley Lodge, part of Sun Valley Resort, which was opened in 1936.

Take a look inside.

A small lake is at the entrance to Sun Valley Lodge.

The hallways are clad with photos of previous, famous guests, like Marilyn Monroe, who have visited throughout the decades.

The Duchin Lounge offers full bar service in a rustic environment.

A 20,000-square-foot destination spa offers treatments like massages, and views overlooking the pool and valley landscape.

There's an outdoor pool area just outside the spa.

Sun Valley Lodge, a 3,000-acre ski resort in winter, offers plenty of summer recreational activities, like hiking and biking nearby trails, and a man-made ice skating rink over the summer. It also has indoor bowling lanes.

Sun Valley Lodge extended its lobby and added floor-to-ceiling windows in 2015 renovation, that also gave bathrooms a modern facelift with backlit wall panels.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC

Don't miss:

Inside Derek Jeter's $14.75 million castle in upstate NY

This $1,500 ice cream is the most expensive in America — here's what you get

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Comcast expected to counter Fox's Sky Bid
Comcast expected to counter Fox's Sky bid   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...