Every summer, tech and media titans descend on Sun Valley, Idaho, for investment bank Allen & Co.'s annual conference, dubbed "summer camp for billionaires."

The guest list for the invite-only retreat, which started Tuesday and runs through July 17, includes moguls from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi have already checked in.

While there, the industry leaders stay at Sun Valley Lodge, part of Sun Valley Resort, which was opened in 1936.

Take a look inside.

A small lake is at the entrance to Sun Valley Lodge.