    ×

    Tech

    Tech and media moguls swarm Sun Valley, Idaho, for annual 'summer camp for billionaires' 

    • Allen and Co. is kicking off it's annual mogul-fest in Sun Valley, Idaho this week.
    • The guest list includes business titans like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Disney CEO Bob Iger.
    • The invite-only conference has been the genesis for blockbuster deals like Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo and Disney's merger with ABC.
    Signage stands at the entrance of the Sun Valley Lodge in Sun Valley, Idaho. 
    Drew Angerer / Getty Images 
    Signage stands at the entrance of the Sun Valley Lodge in Sun Valley, Idaho. 

    "Allen & Co's invite-only annual conference kicks off this week, which means that some of the biggest names in tech and media are swarming Idaho’s lavish Sun Valley Resort.

    In the past, the so-called "summer camp for billionaires" has laid the foundation for mega-deals like Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo, Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post, and Disney's merger with ABC, which had its roots at the investment bank's 1995 retreat.

    Likely hot topics at this year's event include Disney and Comcast's competition to buy pieces of Twenty-First Century Fox, as well as the fight over a potential CBS and Viacom merger.

    Besides hobnobbing with other moguls and attending talks about business and the economy, executives can partake in outdoor activities like golf, cycling, and white-water rafting.

    Let's see which business titans showed up this year:

    Here's Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch, looking pensive.

    He's got a lot on his mind, trying to decide whether to sell his company to Disney or Comcast.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    Unsurprisingly, Comcast's CEO Brian Roberts showed up.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    As did Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images 

    Here's David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    While fleece vests have become the unofficial Sun Valley “uniform," Stacey Bendet Eisner opts for something more colorful.

    (She’s the CEO of clothing company Alice + Olivia, after all).

    Drew Angerer / Getty images 

    Her father-in-law and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner appears to be preparing a tip.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images 

    Sam Altman is a Sun Valley regular.

    He leads Y Combinator, a prominent program and investor for early-stage start-ups in Silicon Valley.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    Reporters direct questions to former AOL CEO Steve Case.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    Here's Shari Redstone, the main shareholder of CBS, waving to the crowd.

    She's been embroiled in a legal battle with CBS CEO Les Moonves and the board of directors about the future of the company.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    Hello Kaz Hirai, chairman of Sony!

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    Omid Kordestani, Twitter's executive chairman and Google's former chief business officer, makes an appearance too.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki rocks her complimentary Sun Valley baseball cap.

    She's had an intense year as the video site has dealt with numerous scandals relating to its home-grown stars, fake news, and inappropriate content.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images 

    Her sister, Anne Wojcicki, CEO of genomics company 23andMe, appears to be turning the tables on the "paparazzi."

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images 

    Max Levchin, the co-founder of PayPal, wears a shirt repping his financial technology startup Affirm.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images 

    Facebook's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, looks cheery as she strolls about with the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick.

    Earlier this week, the U.K.'s Information Commissioner hit Facebook with a ~$660,000 fine in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica revelations.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images 

    Here's Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify.

    His company started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in early April.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images 

    To get to the event, many execs take private jets, and charter company XOJET told Businses Insider that it expected 350 to 465 jets this year.

    Drew Angerer / Getty Images
    Battle over Fox, CBS and Viacom likely to occur at Sun Valley
    Sun Valley showdown over big media mergers   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CMCSA
    ---
    DIS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...