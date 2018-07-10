"Allen & Co's invite-only annual conference kicks off this week, which means that some of the biggest names in tech and media are swarming Idaho’s lavish Sun Valley Resort.

In the past, the so-called "summer camp for billionaires" has laid the foundation for mega-deals like Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo, Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post, and Disney's merger with ABC, which had its roots at the investment bank's 1995 retreat.

Likely hot topics at this year's event include Disney and Comcast's competition to buy pieces of Twenty-First Century Fox, as well as the fight over a potential CBS and Viacom merger.

Besides hobnobbing with other moguls and attending talks about business and the economy, executives can partake in outdoor activities like golf, cycling, and white-water rafting.

Let's see which business titans showed up this year: