Spotify soars as much as 28 percent in stock market debut, opens at $165.90

Spotify soared as much as 28 percent from its reference price in the company's stock market debut Tuesday, opening at $165.90 a share.

The music streaming service is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPOT. Unlike a traditional IPO, Spotify conducted a direct listing, meaning no banks underwrote the offering and no price was set ahead of the debut.

The NYSE set a reference price of $132 on Monday night based on previous trades on private markets, but ultimately the publicly listed price was based on investor demand.

Shares were mostly stable at the open price in the first few minutes of trading. Within 45 minutes, it was trading at $160.35, up nearly 22 percent from the reference price.