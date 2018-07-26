VISIT CNBC.COM

10 cities where recent grads are most likely to land a job that pays $100,000 or more

The average college graduate today earns $50,390 annually in their first job, according to a recent survey by consulting firm Korn Ferry. Wages continue to grow slowly, and it's possible the starting salary for recent graduates could remain the same for several years.

Jobs site Ladders took a look at the cities that have the highest number of six-figure positions that require less than five years of work experience. Ladders considered a comprehensive list of online postings across the United States to see which locations have the highest-paying entry-level positions. New York and San Francisco topped the list with more than 3,000 job openings that offer salaries above $100,000 for recent graduates.

Take a look below to see which cities you should consider if you want to secure a serious paycheck right out of college:

1. New York, NY

Number of six-figure jobs requiring less than five years of experience: 3,080

2. San Francisco, CA

Number of six-figure jobs requiring less than five years of experience: 3,001

3. Washington, DC

Number of six-figure jobs requiring less than five years of experience: 1,990

4. Seattle, WA

Number of six-figure jobs requiring less than five years of experience: 1,726

5. Boston, MA

Number of six-figure jobs requiring less than five years of experience: 1,691

6. Chicago, IL

Number of six-figure jobs requiring less than five years of experience: 1,461

7. Los Angeles, CA

Number of six-figure jobs requiring less than five years of experience: 1,358

8. Atlanta, GA

Number of six-figure jobs requiring less than five years of experience: 1,020

9. Philadelphia, PA

Number of six-figure jobs requiring less than five years of experience: 961

10. Dallas, TX

Number of six-figure jobs requiring less than five years of experience: 923

