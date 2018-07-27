Flight attendants say this is the biggest misconception about the job 

Your interactions with flight attendants may have been limited to asking for a Diet Coke or a bag of pretzels, but there's a lot more to the job than serving passengers.

"A lot of people think we're their waiters and that we're there to make sure they get drinks and food, but they don't realize that we're there to actually save their lives in case something happens," Delta flight attendant Niguel Modeste told me when I spent a day on board with him and the rest of his crew.

His co-worker Melissa Pittman added: "The biggest misconception ever is the fact that people think we're glorified waitresses, when in reality, you start having a heart attack or you have a medical event on the aircraft — the first person you're going to look for is a flight attendant because we know what to do. We're trained on what to do."