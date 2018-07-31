Natty Light sweepstakes winner will have their resume printed on a NASCAR racer

Bust open a brew, beer lovers — the latest Natural Light sweepstakes is here to help you land your dream job.

During the Super Bowl, the beer brand, better known as "Natty Light," ran a commercial advertising a competition in which they gave away $1,000,000 to help 25 lucky drinkers pay off their student debt. The marketing strategy caught the eyes of thousands of Americans with student loans, and brought attention to the increasingly universal issue of college debt.

Now, Natty Light is shifting their focus towards job-seekers by offering to print one winner's resume on a NASCAR racecar. The winner will have their credentials printed onto Chris Buescher's #37 car during the South Point 400 race in Las Vegas, which takes place from September 14th through 16th.

Interested applicants over the age of 21 have until August 5th to send in their resume in order to be considered. The winner will be revealed on September 10th.