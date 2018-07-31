VISIT CNBC.COM

Natty Light sweepstakes winner will have their resume printed on a NASCAR racer

Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch

Bust open a brew, beer lovers — the latest Natural Light sweepstakes is here to help you land your dream job.

During the Super Bowl, the beer brand, better known as "Natty Light," ran a commercial advertising a competition in which they gave away $1,000,000 to help 25 lucky drinkers pay off their student debt. The marketing strategy caught the eyes of thousands of Americans with student loans, and brought attention to the increasingly universal issue of college debt.

Now, Natty Light is shifting their focus towards job-seekers by offering to print one winner's resume on a NASCAR racecar. The winner will have their credentials printed onto Chris Buescher's #37 car during the South Point 400 race in Las Vegas, which takes place from September 14th through 16th.

Interested applicants over the age of 21 have until August 5th to send in their resume in order to be considered. The winner will be revealed on September 10th.

Source: Natural Light

"What better way to get your resume at the top of the pile than slap it on a NASCAR paint scheme during a nationally televised race?" asks a statement from the company. "Your inbox and voicemail are guaranteed to be full after catching the eye of millions of recruiters while racing 200 mph around the track."

Natty Light's latest marketing effort highlights the challenges facing job-seekers, even in a strong economy. Today, candidates are able to submit hundreds of applications with the click of the button, which can make it hard to stand out from the pack. It also means that hiring managers often skim applications. According to research from job site Ladders, the average hiring manager spends just six seconds looking at a resume during an initial screening.

"Between the cut-throat job market and the crippling college debt that continues to grow in America, there's never been more pressure for our drinkers when entering the real world," writes Daniel Blake, Senior Director of Value Brands at Natural Light parent company Anheuser-Busch in a statement. "We decided this paint scheme should be an opportunity for a recent grad to stand out in the stack of resumes."

