Flight attendants share the worst thing you can order on a plane—and the hardest part of the job

Working as a flight attendant has its perks: You get to travel the world, live wherever you want and set your own schedule.

But, as with any job, "there are pros and cons," Delta flight attendant Melissa Pittman told me when I spent a day shadowing her.

The biggest con for Pittman is "being away from my children more than I want to be at times and missing holidays or special events," she said. "I'm missing my son's 18th birthday today, but my kids are used to that. They know that holidays like Christmas may not be celebrated on Christmas. It might be celebrated on Christmas Eve."