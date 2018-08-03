Your Bitmoji could help bag your next job interview

There was a time — not too long ago — when Bitmojis were reserved for comical exchanges with your Snapchat besties. But now, your personalized digital avatar could mean the difference between securing your next job interview or having your resume fall to the bottom of the pile.

That's if a new service from human resource app Canvas takes off: It has teamed up with Bitmoji's owner, Snap, so recruiters and candidates can converse using the quirky characters.

It's all part of Canvas founder and CEO Aman Brar's strategy to shake up what he describes as the outdated recruitment industry.

"It's an important step forward in transforming the way enterprise recruiters connect with candidates," Brar told CNBC Make It.

"People are using avatars to communicate everywhere — at work, in life, and even in texts with coworkers and friends. Now, job seekers can expect to get personalized avatars from the next person interviewing them," he said.