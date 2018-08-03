Your Bitmoji could help bag your next job interview

The transition toward alternative recruitment methods reflects a shift in modern communication preferences.
According to a recent study by business solutions provider LivePerson, 73 percent of 18 to 34-year-old Americans and Britons would ditch the phone function on their mobile for the texting app. Meanwhile, an earlier Gallup poll found that text messages were the most common form of communication for most Americans under the age of 50.
However, whether or not the digital characters will receive the thumbs up remains to be seen.
"I certainly can understand and appreciate the desire to humanize the text-message interview process, but I'm not convinced using Bitmoji avatars is the right solution," said Amanda Augustine, a career advice expert at recruitment guidance site TopResume.
Based on conversations with a number of recent graduates she works with, Augustine said that the vast majority did not like the idea of recruiters texting them with Bitmojis — despite being frequent users of the characters in their other personal conversations.
"The consensus was that the communication tool is better suited once a personal relationship has been established, and that if an employer used Bitmojis at the beginning of a 'cold-text' conversation, his or her professionalism — and the legitimacy of the job opportunity — would be called into question," she said.
Augustine added that employees who find themselves with the opportunity to use avatars and other informal communication methods in the recruitment process should first fully assess whether doing so fits with the culture of the company.
That advice applies to recruiters too.
"The way you interact with your candidates during the recruitment and selection process should be reflective of your company's culture and communication style," Augustine said.
"If your organization is planning to use this more jovial, informal method of communication, make sure the current work environment values those things as well."