How to answer the question one hiring manager says can make or break a job interview

Staying calm and collected in a job interview is difficult to begin with. You have to know how to describe yourself to a relative stranger, discuss your weaknesses and respond to a slew of prompts— all while also coming across as authentic.

Have a trick question thrown your way on top of that, and you're in for a rough time. Yet, many hiring managers have a favorite curveball they'll throw your way, and knowing how to respond can help you stand out.

In this week's episode of CNBC's "The Job interview," where candidates interview for real jobs all while being filmed, Lillian Roberts, co-founder of accounting firm Xendoo, sat down with several candidates hoping to fill the company's open position for a bookkeeper.

Roberts says how applicants answer this tough question will make or break the interviews she conducts: In what order do praise, financial advancement and personal accomplishment drive you?