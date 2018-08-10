VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

This $29 million Colorado mansion in a national forest was inspired by Thoreau's 'Walden' — take a look inside

The $29 million Walden House 
Virtually Here Studios
The $29 million Walden House 

In 'Walden,' his famous book of reflection, Henry David Thoreau wrote: "I have, as it were, my own sun and moon and stars, and a little world all to myself."

Now, this $29 million estate in Vail Valley, Colorado will allow a new owner to live vicariously through the famous poet. "Walden House" is inspired by Thoreau's tome, the estate itself a reflection upon simple living in natural surroundings.

The more than 10,000-square-foot mansion, which sits secluded on national forest land, was designed by Annabelle Selldorf to be the dream home for One & Only Resorts executive Howard "Butch" Kerzner. However, Kerzner was killed in a helicopter crash in 2006 before it was built. His wife, Vanessa Kerzner, went on to build the home. She has since remarried and is now selling the estate.

The pond at Walden House
Virtually Here Studios
The pond at Walden House

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mountain retreat, sitting on roughly 70 acres, looks out into Vail Valley in all directions, namely Vail's Gore Range to the east and the New York Mountain range to the south. It also overlooks West Lake Creek.

The pond at Walden House 
Virtually Here Studios
The pond at Walden House 

The house includes a gym, outdoor pool and two-car garage.

The Walden House view of the pond
Virtually Here Studios
The Walden House view of the pond
The outdoor pool
Virtually Here Studios
The outdoor pool

Surrounding the home is a 9-mile network of private and semi-private trails.

Selldorf has designed many well known buildings, including art galleries, like David Zwirner gallery in Chelsea, New York, as well as 200 11th Avenue Building, where Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban live. She has also designed the private home for Christoph and Katrin Henkel, the owners of five-star resorts Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado's San Juan Mountains and Amangiri in Utah.

One & Only Resorts is a high-end, boutique resort chain based out of Dubai with properties in Los Cabos, Cape Town and the Maldives.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

Country superstar Jason Aldean is selling his $7.8 million Tennessee mansion — take a look inside

This is the No. 1 reason Americans save money — and it's not for college, retirement or to buy a home

9 places in America you have to see in your lifetime

5 of the best travel rewards credit cards for young people
5 of the best travel rewards credit cards for young people   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...