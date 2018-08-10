In 'Walden,' his famous book of reflection, Henry David Thoreau wrote: "I have, as it were, my own sun and moon and stars, and a little world all to myself."

Now, this $29 million estate in Vail Valley, Colorado will allow a new owner to live vicariously through the famous poet. "Walden House" is inspired by Thoreau's tome, the estate itself a reflection upon simple living in natural surroundings.

The more than 10,000-square-foot mansion, which sits secluded on national forest land, was designed by Annabelle Selldorf to be the dream home for One & Only Resorts executive Howard "Butch" Kerzner. However, Kerzner was killed in a helicopter crash in 2006 before it was built. His wife, Vanessa Kerzner, went on to build the home. She has since remarried and is now selling the estate.