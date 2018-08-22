How to land a job at Twitter 

Twitter's mission has subtly shifted over the past several years. In 2014, the company's mission easily fit within the old 140-character limit: "To give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers."

Just as the social media company's character limit has evolved, so has the company's mission. Today, Twitter says it's goal is "to power positive global change by fostering respectful conversations, creating deeper human connections and encouraging diverse interactions among individuals and teams, across our organization, and on the platform resulting in a more globally inclusive culture and more globally diverse workforce."

It's a mission that's weathered scrutiny — in recent months Twitter purged millions of fake accounts and faced criticism for its reluctance to condemn conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. But despite the controversy, Jim Cramer says Twitter is a smart company to invest in, and employees seem to agree.

"When I ask people why they joined Twitter, they always say is because they believe in the purpose that we serve," Steve Bonomo, Twitter's head of global talent acquisition and people analytics, tells CNBC Make It.

According to Bonomo, Twitter received more than 150,000 applications last year, and today, the company has over 450 open positions. Twitter, like the rest of the industry, is hungry for tech talent and actively searching for workers who can help the company achieve their mission.

Here's how you can land a job at Twitter.