Cramer's lightning round: Buy Twitter despite imperfect quarter   

Twitter: "Yes, yes, look, Twitter did not have a perfect quarter. They are doing a little rationalization of the numbers. Those of us who have a lot of followers — I saw my followers drop by, I don't know, like 30,000. A lot of other people dropping, and, at the same time, the company did not really necessarily put out a good message, but it's now down so much that I think buy."

Dominion Energy: "Which is why, Pam, we think it's still a buy. I have to tell you, I think that they're doing incredibly well."

Caterpillar: "Well, I mean, that's why I've been recommending United Rentals. You get all the heavy equipment that — I don't use Caterpillar — all the heavy equipment exposure but it's domestic, and I think you need that because holy cow, a tweet destroys you. We had a late-day tweet today and I think it costs [Caterpillar] pressure tomorrow.