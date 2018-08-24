VISIT CNBC.COM

Famous 'Ferrari' from 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is being auctioned, could bring $375,000 — take a look

Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, and Alan Ruck publicity portrait for the film 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off', 1986.
Paramount | Getty Images
In the classic 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," Bueller's best friend, Cameron Frye, famously says, "The 1961 Ferrari 250GT California. Less than a hundred were made. My father spent three years restoring this car. It is his love, it is his passion."

Now, it can be yours. Well, that is if you have a few hundred thousand dollars to spare.

The famous car from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"
Mecum Auctions
The famous car used in the movie (starring Matthew Broderick as Ferris Bueller and Alan Ruck as Cameron Frye) will be auctioned off Saturday at 3 p.m. EST, at Mecum Auctions in Monterrey, California, airing live on NBC.

The car value is estimated at $325,000 to $375,000.

Of course, the "Ferrari" famously isn't actually Ferrari at all. The vehicle is listed as a 1985 Modena GT Spyder California — a replica car, which is a Ford fit with a fiberglass body that resembles a Ferrari, according to Cnet. It is one of three that were made specifically for the movie, and only one of two that still exists today.

For the film, director John Hughes bought three Modenas, two to shoot throughout the movie and one fiberglass shell to roll out the window at the end, according to Esquire (when Frye destroys the car because his father loves it more than him).

The car has been added to the National Historic Vehicle Register, an association that documents America's most historically significant automobiles, motorcycles, trucks and commercial vehicles.

The auction will feature other rare and expensive vehicles, including the 2012 Dallara DW12 Honda Indy Car, the car that won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500, and a rare 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP7770-4, of which only 20 were produced.

Disclosure: NBC and CNBC are owned by NBCUniversal.

