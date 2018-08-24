The famous car used in the movie (starring Matthew Broderick as Ferris Bueller and Alan Ruck as Cameron Frye) will be auctioned off Saturday at 3 p.m. EST, at Mecum Auctions in Monterrey, California, airing live on NBC.

The car value is estimated at $325,000 to $375,000.

Of course, the "Ferrari" famously isn't actually Ferrari at all. The vehicle is listed as a 1985 Modena GT Spyder California — a replica car, which is a Ford fit with a fiberglass body that resembles a Ferrari, according to Cnet. It is one of three that were made specifically for the movie, and only one of two that still exists today.

For the film, director John Hughes bought three Modenas, two to shoot throughout the movie and one fiberglass shell to roll out the window at the end, according to Esquire (when Frye destroys the car because his father loves it more than him).

The car has been added to the National Historic Vehicle Register, an association that documents America's most historically significant automobiles, motorcycles, trucks and commercial vehicles.