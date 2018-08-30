This music video got 45 million views in 24 hours, making it the biggest Youtube debut ever

The Korean pop seven-member boy band BTS set YouTube history with the release of the music video for "Idol."

The music video for the feel-good song about loving yourself was viewed 45 million times in the first 24 hours it was published, according to a tweet from Youtube, which is owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet.

The video, embedded below, was published on Friday, August 24, and currently has more than 100 million views.